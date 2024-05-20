Governor Tessori sets up cell for safe return of Pakistani students from Bishkek

KARACHI: In a move to assist with the safe return of Pakistani students from violence-hit Bishkek, a dedicated cell has been established in the Governor’s House in Karachi, ARY News reported on Monday.

On the special direction of Governor Kamran Tessori, the Kyrgyzstan Victims Cell has been set up in the governor’s house to assist the students still stuck in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

پاکستانی طالب علموں کی بحفاظت وطن واپسی میں مدد فراہم کرنے کے لئے گورنر ہاؤس میں کرغزستان متاثرین

سیل قائم جو 24 گھنٹے کام کرے گا

جس ڈے ہیلپ لائن 1366،واٹس ایپ نمبر 03162971504، لینڈ لائن 02199204748 اور ای میل [email protected] پر رابطہ کیا جاسکتا ہے pic.twitter.com/l1sVH3B432 — Kamran Tessori (@KamranTessoriPk) May 20, 2024

The newly established cell will operate 24/7, in three different shifts, ensuring continuous support under the leadership of Additional Secretary I.

The cell is designed to cater to various forms of communication, including requests, calls, emails, and WhatsApp messages from the students’ families, and will ensure the safe return of their loved ones stuck in Bishkek.

The cell will work in close collaboration with the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and other related institutions to coordinate and streamline the repatriation process.

Additional Secretary One is tasked with addressing and resolving the problems faced by the students, ensuring they receive timely and effective assistance during this critical period.

Governor Kamran Tessori announced the establishment of the dedicated cell on social media platform X, formerly Twitter, urging parents of the victim to contact the cell on Helpline 1366, Whatsapp No. 03162971504, Landline 02199204748 and Email [email protected]