Governors of Sindh, Punjab, KP discuss seminary bill, Parachinar situation

KARACHI: Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori and his Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) counterparts discussed the current political situation including the seminary bill and Parachinar incident, ARY News reported.

According to details, Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider and Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi called on Kamran Tessori to discuss the country’s current situation, registration of madrasas, and the Parachinar issue.

The governors of Sindh, Punjab and KP emphasised finding a permanent solution to the Para Chinar issue and decided to utilise all resources necessary to achieve the goal. They also agreed to meet with local leaders and jirgas in Parachinar to establish lasting peace.

Kamran Tessori also highlighted the importance of madrasas in Pakistan’s education system, stressing that joint efforts are necessary to improve the sector further.

Governor Tessori appreciated the efforts of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governor in maintaining peace in Kurram district. He said that inter-provincial relationships will pave the way for unity and progress.

Read More: Fazlur Rehman warns govt of street protests over Seminary bill issue

Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider praised Governor Tessori’s efforts in finding a permanent solution to the Parachinar issue.

Meanwhile, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah welcomed Punjab Governor Sarwar Salim Hayder and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi at the CM House.

Provincial ministers Sharjeel Memon, Saeed Ghani, Jam Khan Shoro, and Jam Ikramullah Dharejo also attended the meeting.

The chief minister and the governors discussed the current political and economic situation in the country. They also talked about the strength of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The meeting also focused on conveying PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s message to the people of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.