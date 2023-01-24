Governors to face Article 6 proceedings if elections not announced: Fawad

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice President Fawad Chaudhry has warned the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) governors of facing the proceedings under Article 6 if elections are not announced, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Fawad Chaudhry, while addressing a press conference with Hammad Azhar in Lahore today, said that the Punjab and KP governors will face Article 6 proceedings if the election date is not announced.

He demanded the judiciary to take action against the constitutional violations. Fawad Chaudhry announced that PTI will move to the Supreme Court (SC) to file a petition against the caretaker Punjab CM Mohsin Naqvi.

“Lahore has rejected the appointment of the caretaker Punjab CM. The real faces are hiding behind Mohsin Naqvi. The rulers have only agenda to remove Imran Khan from their way.”

He slammed the approval of more resignations of the PTI Members of the National Assembly (NA). Fawad Chaudhry said that the NA Secretariat was closed for three days but the resignations of the PTI MNAs were approved today.

“Election commissioner is signing the resignations like a clerk. Those who are being posted for the caretaker set-up are temporarily working on the positions. We will follow them until they get penalised.”

The PTI vice president said that PTI has submitted a request to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to not depute those persons on the key positions who were involved in May 25 incident. He added that PTI will duly respond to the unjust moves.

“At this time, 40 per cent of NA seats and 65 per cent of seats in the provincial assemblies are vacant. I want to ask the judiciary to play its role. The current political crisis is created after the imposition of an ineligible cabinet on the country.”

Fawad Chaudhry said that the governors will face Article 6 proceedings if election date is not announced. He reiterated the demand of immediate elections to end crises in the country.

Hammad Azhar said that PTI will submit evidence against Mohsin Naqvi to the court. He announced that a case will be filed under Article 6 against those who are interfering in the democratic process.

He expressed hopes that PTI will form its government in the Centre and all provinces in the upcoming elections.

