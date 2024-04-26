Govinda attends Krushna Abhishek’s sister’s wedding despite feud

Indian television actor and ‘Bigg Boss’ alum Arti Singh tied the knot with businessman Dipak Chauhan in a glitzy ceremony, also attended by her uncle, Govinda, despite the years-long feud with nephew Krushna Abhishek.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Veteran Bollywood actor Govinda and his nephew, comedian Krushna Abhishek finally buried the hatchet at the family wedding of the latter’s sister, Arti Singh, with Dipak Chauhan.

The pictures and videos of the celebrated actor gracing the occasion on Thursday night went viral on social media, after Krushna’s wife, actor Kashmera Shah invited him and requested Govinda and his wife Sunita not to take out their anger on Arti and attend her wedding despite the family feud.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Later speaking to paparazzi at the venue, the ‘Partner’ actor said, “Ishvar se praarthana hai, jo kripa Arti par hui hai kisi prakaar ka vastu dosh na lage (I pray for her wellbeing and may god protect her from evil eyes).”

Expressing her happiness about Govinda’s attendance, Kashmera said, “Maama aaye bahut khushi hui (I am very happy my uncle came). I was so happy to see him. Wo dil ki baat hai. Humara emotional connect hai (We have an emotional connect, it has to do with the heart).”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

It is pertinent to note here that Kashmera, in her message to Govinda earlier this week, via an Indian media outlet, said, “He might have been angry at us, but he is not angry at Arti. She really wants him there. I would request him to come as it is Arti, and not take our anger out on her.”

“It’s a happy occasion for the family, and we will welcome him with our open arms. I am his daughter-in-law. I will be meeting my father-in-law at the wedding and will greet him by touching his feet. Arti has nothing to do with what ensued between us. These things happen in a family, but that does not mean that we don’t love each other,” she added.

For the unversed, the fallout between uncle and nephew happened back in 2016 when Govinda missed the promotional outing of his film ‘Jagga Jasoos’ on Krushna’s comedy show and instead appeared on the rival program. Reportedly, Govinda skipped the promotions because he was upset with his nephew for one of his remarks. This event was followed by a series of jibes by both their wives on social media, which led to the years-long feud in the family.

Notably, Arti Singh is the daughter of Govinda’s sister and sister of Krushna Abhishek (of ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ fame).

Amar Khan aces Govinda’s pop classic AGAIN: Watch video