Govinda breaks silence on wife Sunita Ahuja's allegations

Govinda broke his silence and responded to his wife, Sunita Ahuja’s alleged comment, “sugar daddy” in connection with his Roopa co-star Komal Rani Swarnkar, accusing him of having an affair with the actress.

Bollywood actor and comedian Govinda addressed Sunita’s alleged comment through a video posted on his official Instagram handle. In the video, he stated that her remarks are hurting his reputation and work.

He continued, “Jo kaam baahar mujhe milta hai, woh main karta nahin hoon, aur jo main kar raha hoon, usmein aap hastakshep kar rahi hain,” pointing out that Sunita had once taken his help for her own shows during the lockdown.

But now that he has started a new film, he said, “Aap ek bhi kasar nahin chhod rahi hain ki main logon ke dil se utar jaaun, badnaam ho jaaun ya kuch aisa ho jaaye ki mera business na ho.”

He further mentioned that people coming into this industry from modest backgrounds shouldn’t be humiliated to the point that they get scared and leave the industry.

Read More: Govinda says wife’s profanities are love in disguise

On the age gap issue with Komal, the Dulhe Raja lead said many senior actors have worked with younger actresses and continued to look youthful on screen, adding, “Aap yeh nahin chah rahi hain ki main yuva kaise dikh sakta hoon.”

The Coolie No.1 actor further claimed a “group” was working to damage his image and appealed to his wife to stop making public statements, saying, “Aap thoda sa apni had mein rahiye. Aisi aapse prarthana hai.” He also called out Sunita’s use of abusive language, saying, “Sunita ji, aap bahut zyada maa-behen ki gaaliyaan dene lagi hain,” and warned that young fans might start copying her behaviour if she continues.

Govinda and Komal have been making joint appearances lately for Roopa. They were first spotted together at Mumbai airport, months after Sunita had hinted the woman allegedly involved with her husband was a newcomer. The two were seen together again on Friday, reigniting the controversy.