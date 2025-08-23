Govinda’s team addresses divorce rumours

Bollywood star Govinda’s team has finally responded to the reports of his wife Sunita Ahuja filing for divorce, on grounds of adultery and cruelty.

A day after reports from Indian media suggested that celebrity wife Sunita Ahuja, who has been married to Govinda since 1987 and shares two children with him, has filed for divorce from the ‘Hero No. 1’ actor, after 38 years of togetherness, his manager, Shashi, has addressed the speculations.

Speaking to an Indian publication, he denied the rumours, saying, “Every couple has some problems, but Sunita really loves Govinda, and they are both very much together. They are not getting divorced.”

He also shared, “These are all past conflicts, which both of them are working together on to resolve, but the media people are reporting them again now, for their own interest.”

For the unversed, reports suggested that Ahuja has accused her husband of ‘adultery, cruelty and desertion’ in the divorce filing, under the sections 13 (1) (i), (ia), (ib) of the Hindu Marriage Act 1955.

However, Shashi maintained, “Govinda is not the type of human who would even shout or raise his hand at anyone, so these cruelty claims are absolutely absurd. I have worked closely with him, and he is not what he is being portrayed as by the media.”

“Yes, Govinda did not appear in court, but Sunita was not present in the court either, except for this one time, when she went to file the case,” he confirmed and concluded, “They are focusing on their kids’ careers and marriages, instead of this negativity.”

Notably, Govinda shares two children with his wife, Tina and Yashvardan.

Moreover, a separate industry source also confirmed, “Even though things might look difficult as of now, there is no divorce happening.”