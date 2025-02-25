Govinda, Sunita Ahuja heading for divorce after 37 years of marriage

Bollywood star Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja are reportedly headed for divorce after 37 years of marriage.

As reported by an Indian media publication Zoom TV, Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja, who has been living separately for quite some time now, due to their contrasting lifestyle choices, have now decided to end their marriage of 37 years and are headed for divorce.

While neither the Bollywood celebrity nor his wife has yet reacted to reports, another report from Bollywood Now also suggests the ‘Partner’ actor’s alleged affair with a 30-year-old Marathi film actress is the reason behind their divorce.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ssunita Ahuja (@sunita.ahuja.7583)

Notably, Govinda has been married to Sunita Ahuja since 1987, however, the couple kept their marriage a secret for four years. They share two children, a daughter named Tina (Narmada), and a son, Yashvardhan.

In an interview last year, Ahuja revealed that she and her two kids live in a separate house from Govinda, who resides in a bungalow near their apartment.

“We have two houses; we have a bungalow opposite our apartment. I have my temple and my kids in the flat. We live in the flat but he gets late after his meetings,” she had divulged. “He loves talking so he’ll gather 10 people and sit chatting with them. Whereas I, my son and my daughter live together, but we hardly talk because I feel if you end up wasting your energy by talking too much.”

