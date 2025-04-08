Govinda’s wife Sunita Ahuja addresses divorce rumours

Sunita Ahuja, the wife of Bollywood actor Govinda, has finally reacted to speculations about their divorce.

The couple’s marriage became the centre of attention in the Indian media last year when the ‘Hero No. 1’ star’s lawyer said that Sunita had filed for divorce.

However, the two later reconciled their difference and agreed on giving their marriage another chance.

Their rift began after the Bollywood actor’s alleged affair with a 30-year-old Marathi film actress.

In a recent interview with an Indian media outlet, Sunita Ahuja addressed the speculations around her marriage.

Ahuja also discussed the trolling she faced during the time speculations were making rounds about her decision to file for divorce from Govinda.

“Positive hai ya negative hai. Positive hai mujhe pata hai. Mai sochti hu kuttey hai log bhaukenge (Whether it is positive or negative, I take it positively. I think they are dogs, so they will bark),” she said.

Sunita Ahuja advised the Bollywood star’s fans against believing any rumours until they address them themselves.

“Till the time you don’t hear it from mine or Govinda’s mouth, don’t believe anything,” she said.

Notably, Govinda has been married to Sunita Ahuja since 1987, however, the couple kept their marriage a secret for four years. They share two children, a daughter named Tina (Narmada), and a son, Yashvardhan.