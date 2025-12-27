Govt adds Adil Raja to list of defunct individuals over anti-state narrative

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has placed the name of YouTuber Adil Raja on the list of defunct individuals, ARY News reported.

The Ministry of Interior has issued an official notification to this effect.

According to the notification, the YouTuber’s name has been included in the Fourth Schedule of the Anti-Terrorism Act.

Adil Raja is reportedly involved in activities detrimental to Pakistan’s national security and the general law and order situation.

The notification further stated that the YouTuber was consistently promoting anti-state narratives across online platforms.

Earlier in October this year, a British court has ruled in favour of Brigadier (Retd) Rashid Naseer, declaring the allegations made against him by YouTuber Adil Raja as false and defamatory.

According to the court verdict, Adil Raja failed to provide any evidence to substantiate his claims.

The court, presided over by Judge Richard Spearman, stated that Raja’s social media posts seriously damaged Rashid Naseer’s reputation.

The Royal Court of Justice in London ordered Adil Raja to pay £50,000 in damages to Brigadier (Retd) Rashid Naseer, along with £300,000 in legal and court expenses.

The court further observed that the case had no link to Pakistan’s military or intelligence agencies, clarifying that it was strictly a dispute between two individuals.

Rejecting the YouTuber’s defence that his posts were in the “public interest,” the court ruled that freedom of expression cannot be used as a shield to harm someone’s reputation.

The verdict also dismissed Adil Raja’s claims regarding journalist Arshad Sharif’s murder, finding no supporting evidence for any of his accusations.

The trial commenced on July 21, 2025, and concluded with the court holding that the YouTuber’s defamatory publications—nine in total from 2022—had caused serious reputational harm to the retired officer