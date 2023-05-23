Govt aiming to expand universal health coverage: minister

Federal Health Minister Abdul Qadir Patel has said that the federal government is aiming to expand universal health coverage, ARY News reported on Thursday.

While addressing the General Assembly of the World Health Organization (WHO), Federal Health Minister Abdul Qadir Patel said that the federal government is committed to expanding universal health coverage (UHC), coping with emergency health issues and public welfare.

He said that the health authorities are ensuring easy public access to standard medicines and protection from emergency situations.

A comprehensive strategy has been formulated to provide universal health coverage and the government also signed the UHC 2030 agreement besides increasing investment in the health sector.