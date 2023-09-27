Govt all set to launch tourism app

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Tourism Wasi Shah on ‘World Tourism Day’ announced that the ministry would soon launch a ‘tourism app’ for the convenience of the public.

In a statement, the minister said that the app will provide one-click information related to tourism destinations and focus on promoting medical tourism in the country.

The minister further said that the caretaker government would promote eco-tourism under a private-public partnership in areas abundant in tourist attractions.

“Tourists visiting Pakistan will very soon have an official application providing authentic information and access to the state tourism department,” he added.

“The app will be made available on the Google Play Store for Android users, adding, the app will have all information pertaining to tourist spots, means of transport, and other services.”

The World Tourism Day is being observed today in Pakistan like elsewhere in the world to raise awareness about the importance of tourism and its impact on our society.

This year’s theme is “Tourism and Green Investments”.

In his message on the day, President Dr. Arif Alvi said that day is being marked today to renew our pledge to consider the power and potential of the tourism sector in advancing the prosperity and progress of the region.