Govt allocates Rs 6bn for NAB in budget 2023-24

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has allocated Rs 6 billion for National Accountability Bureau (NAB) budget 2023-24, ARY News reported.

As per details, NAB will get Rs 6.1 billion in the current fiscal year which includes Rs 1.2 billion for salaries

The federal government has allocated Rs 3.2 billion for the allowances and Rs 1.5 billion for the daily expenditure of the accountability watchdog.

NAB will get Rs 2.7 billion for retirement payments of employees and Rs 0.2 million for the right of payments, and subsidies.

The federal government has allocated Rs1.804 trillion for defence spending in the budget 2023-24 with an increase of Rs218 billion as compared to the previous fiscal year.

The government allocated Rs824.65 billion for Pakistan Army, more than Rs368.56 billion for Pakistan Air Force (PAF) and Rs188.24 billion for Pakistan Navy in the fiscal year 2023-24.

Over Rs352.53 billion has been allocated for defence services, establishment and other defence sections. Rs705 billion will be spent on salaries and other allowances of the armed forces employees.

For operating expenditures, Rs442 billion has been allocated in the defence budget, whereas, 461 billion was allocated for physical assets and Rs195.51 billion for civil works.

It is pertinent to mention here that Finance Minister Ishaq Dar unveiled the federal budget 2023-24 today with a total outlay of Rs14,460 billion.