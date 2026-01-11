Govt allowed PTI's public meeting at Bagh-e-Jinnah: Nasir Shah

KARACHI: Sindh’s local government minister Nasir Hussain Shah on Sunday said that the government had permitted PTI to hold its public meeting with a delay of one or two hours.

“The reason of delay was the location they had selected for public meeting,” provincial minister said. “The place has been under the federal government,” he said.

“Now they are saying they will not hold their public meeting at the Bagh-e-Jinnah venue”.

“We could not allow them to hold their public meeting at roads,” Nasir Shah added.

The Sindh government granted conditional permission to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to hold a public rally in Karachi.

The provincial government issued a no-objection certificate (NOC) allowing to hold a meeting on 11 January (today) at Bag-e-Jinnah Ground.

Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said that the Deputy Commissioner of Karachi East has formally issued the permit to PTI.

According to the notification issued by the Sind Government, PTI is allowed to carry out political activities in the province in line with the law and the constitution, subject to strict compliance with the conditions set out in the NOC.