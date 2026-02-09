Govt allows Pakistan Cricket team to play against India in T-20 World Cup

ISLAMABAD: The Government of Pakistan on Monday night announced that the national team will participate in the scheduled T20 World Cup match against India, ARY News reported.

In an official statement, the government expressed solidarity with Bangladesh while granting formal permission for the Pakistani team to play the high-stakes match against India on February 15 in Sri Lanka.

The decision confirms that the Pakistan team will take part in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup fixture as originally scheduled, ending weeks of speculation regarding the team’s travel and participation.

ISLAMABAD, February 9, 2026. The Honorable Prime Minister of Pakistan, Mr. Shehbaz Sharif has been formally briefed by the Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Mr. Mohsin Naqvi, regarding the outcomes of high-level deliberations held between the PCB, representatives of… — Government of Pakistan (@GovtofPakistan) February 9, 2026

The Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Mohsin Naqvi briefed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif formally regarding the outcomes of high-level deliberations held between the PCB, representatives of the International Cricket Council (ICC), and the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB).

The Government of Pakistan has reviewed the formal requests extended to the PCB by the Bangladesh Cricket Board, as well as the supporting communications from Sri Lanka, the United Arab Emirates, and other member nations.

These correspondences sought Pakistan’s leadership in securing a viable solution to recent challenges.

The Government further noted the statement by BCB President, Mr. Amin ul Islam. The profound gratitude expressed by our brotherly nation is received with great warmth. Pakistan reaffirms that it stands shoulder to shoulder with Bangladesh.