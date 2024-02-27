Schools to remain closed tomorrow

QUETTA: The district administration has announced the closure of schools across Quetta tomorrow (Wednesday) in the wake of Balochistan Assembly session, ARY News reported.

A notification was also issued by the Deputy Commissioner’s office in this connection.

The Balochistan Assembly’s session for the oath-taking of the newly elected MPAs has been summoned on Wednesday (February 28), ARY News reported.

As per details, Governor Balochistan Abdul Wali Kakar has formally issued a notification calling for the assembly meeting.

The Balochistan Assembly session will commence at 3 pm, on February 28 for the swearing-in ceremony of the newly elected members.

Speaker Balochistan Assembly Jan Jamali will administer the oath to the elected representatives, marking their official induction into the legislative body.

It is pertinent to mention here that the JUI-F emerged as the joint single-largest party with the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) in Balochistan after the elections.