Govt announces ‘discount’ on toll tax for THESE vehicles

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Communications, Abdul Aleem Khan, said that vehicles with M-Tag will receive a special discount as part of efforts to reduce congestion at toll plazas.

The minister announce this during a Senate Standing Committee on Communications meeting chaired by Pervez Rasheed.

“This step is also being taken to promote the use of M-Tag”

He informed the committee that 42 percent of the country’s road network is in Balochistan, but unfortunately there is not a single toll plaza there, which hampers the plans to repair and improve the roads. There are 900 kilometers of roads and only one toll plaza in the Gilgit-Baltistan

He said that last year, toll tax of Rs. 60 billion was collected on highways and motorways, which will now be increased to more than Rs. 100 billion.

The committee was informed that there are 38 million vehicles in the country, of which 70 percent are motorcycles. There are 2.7 million large vehicles, of which 70 percent are old.

Responding to a calling attention notice, Communication Minister Abdul Aleem Khan informed the National Highway Authority is going to depute 2,500 motorway police officials on various highways of Balochistan to check over-speeding as well as to ensure safe and secure roads for the commuters.