Govt announces increase in travel allowance for govt employees

In a significant move, the coalition government, whose tenure is set to end today, has announced 50 per cent increase in daily travel and mileage allowances for all government employees.

According to the notification issued by Ministry of Finance, the revised allowances will now see a maximum special rate of Rs. 7,200 per day for employees in Grade 22, followed by Rs. 6,000 for Grade 21, and Rs. 4,920 for those in Grades 19 and 20, when traveling within the country.

Similarly, the maximum daily rate for employees in Grades 17 and 18 has been set at Rs. 3,840, while those in Grades 12 to 16 will receive Rs. 2,160. Grades 5 to 11 will get Rs. 1,320, and Grades 1 to 4 will be eligible for Rs. 1,200 per day.

Additionally, per-kilometre mileage allowances for various modes of transport, such as personal cars, taxis, motorcycles, and public transportation, have also been raised.

The revised daily allowance rates will apply to specified stations, including major cities and towns across the country.