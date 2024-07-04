Govt announces public holiday on 1st Muharram

PESHAWAR: On the occasion of the new Islamic year, the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) announced a public holiday across the province, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The Chief Secretary in the notification, stating that the holiday on the first Muharram is subjected after sighting the moon.

A meeting of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee – scheduled to presided over by Maulana Muhammad Abdul Khabir – has been convened on July 6 to see the moon of Muharram al-Haram, after which a new Islamic year will be announced.

Similarly, meetings of zonal committees will be held at the respective headquarters. The meeting should decide the moon’s attitude and the Chairman Ravi Hilal Committee will announce the start of the new Islamic year.

Meanwhile, the federal and provincial governments have taken special security measures to control the law and order situation during Muharram.