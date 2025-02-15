Govt announces public holiday on Feb 19

KARACHI: The Sindh government has announced a public holiday on February 19 in connection with the annual Urs celebrations of Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar, ARY News reported on Saturday.

All public and private offices will also remain closed on Wednesday.

Department of Services, General Administration & Coordination issued a notification, stating that the Sindh government has declared 19th February 2025 (Wednesday) as a public holiday throughout the province on the occasion of “Lal Shehbaz Qalander’s Urs”.

“All offices, autonomous, semi-autonomous bodies, corporations and local councils under the administrative control of Sindh government, except essential services, will remain closed”, it reads.

Read More: Pakistan Railways restore This train between Karachi-Lahore

The Sindh High Court has also declared a public holiday on February 19. The SHC and its subordinate courts will be closed on Wednesday to observe the Lal Shehbaz Qalander’s Urs.

The Urs is commencing from Monday and the ceremonies will continue for three days including the Dhamal, Qawwali and the recital of Sufi music.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Railways will operate two special trains to facilitate the disciples of Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar on his annual Urs at Sehwan Sharif.

The first special train will leave Faisalabad station at 10:00 pm on February 14, Friday to reach Sehwan Sharif on Saturday at 2:15 pm through Shurkot, Lodhran, Rohri, Dadu.

The second train will leave Lahore station at 3:00 pm on February 15, Saturday to reach Sehwan Sharif on Sunday at 9:00 am.

While, on return, the Faisalabad bound train will leave Sehwan at 4:00 pm on February 20 to reach the next day at 9:00 am and Lahore bound train will leave at 5:00 pm to reach the next day at 11:30 am.