21.9 C
Karachi
Friday, March 1, 2024
- Advertisement -
 

Govt announces public holiday on March 2

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

LAHORE: The local administration in Lahore has announced a public holiday on March 2 (Saturday) to mark the annual urs celebrations of Hazrat Shah Hussain, popularly known as Madhu Lal Hussain.

The 436th annual three-day urs celebrations of Madhu Lal Hussain will begin in the provincial capital on Saturday.

Secretary Auqaf Dr Tahir Raza will inaugurate the urs celebrations by performing traditional chador laying on the grave of the saint.

Members of Religious Committee, ulema Mushaikh and a large number of devotees will participate on the occasion.

The Auqaf Department has allocated Rs459,000 for the Urs grant. Local police and the department made foolproof security arrangements for the visitors.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.