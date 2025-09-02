Govt announces public holiday

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has declared a public holiday on Saturday, 6th September, across Pakistan in observance of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him) and Defence Day.

The Cabinet Division has issued a formal notification in this regard. All government offices, educational institutions, and most private organisations will remain closed on Saturday.

Eid Milad-un-Nabi is the Islamic festival that commemorates the birth of the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him). It is observed on the 12th day of the Islamic month of Rabi’ al-Awwal by many Muslims around the world.

The day is marked with religious gatherings, prayers, sermons, and recitations of the Prophet’s (Peace Be Upon Him) life and teachings, emphasizing his message of peace, compassion, and guidance for humanity.

It is considered a time for reflection, spiritual renewal, and community celebration.

The government’s decision aims to allow citizens to commemorate this significant religious occasion with due respect and participation in related events and activities nationwide.