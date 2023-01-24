Govt announces relaxation in age limit for jobs

KARACHI: The Sindh government has granted general relaxation in the upper age limit up to 43 years for government jobs, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

A notification has been issued in this regard.

According to the notification, the government of Sindh allowed relaxation upto maximum of 15 years in the upper age limit to all the applicants applying for the vacancies Sindh government departments.

The relaxation will be applicable from July 1, 2022 to June 1, 2024, it added.

