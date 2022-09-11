Govt announces scholarships for minority students

ISLAMABAD: Federal Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has allocated Rs45 million to provide scholarships to minority communities’ students for the financial year (FY) 2022-23.

This was announced by the ministry’s spokesperson Muhammad Umar Butt while talking with a state-owned news agency.

He informed that the ministry had sought applications from the eligible students from primary to university level particularly those who were enrolled in the government educational institutions and secured at least 50 percent marks in their annual examinations and their parents’ income was not exceeding to Rs50,000.

He said it was mandatory that the students must have bank accounts for smooth transaction of funds adding that underage students rather could open minor bank accounts or joint bank accounts with their parents for the purpose.

He asked the students to fill in the application forms on the new prescribed proforma duly enclosed with an attested copy of mark-sheet of the last examination.

In the case of a semester system, they should attach attested copies of mark sheets of last two semesters with their parents or guardians’ original income certificates, he added.

He made it clear that the students taking financial assistance, stipend or scholarships from other sources would not be entertained.

Umar Butt said the applicants must mention their contact numbers or email addresses in the prescribed application forms to get possible queries resolved in time.

He said the applications, completed in all respects along with documentary evidence, must reach the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony by October 6.

The application forms could be downloaded from the official website www.mora.gov.pk or could be obtained free of charge from the ministry, he maintained.

Comments