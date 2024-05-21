web analytics
34.9 C
Karachi
Tuesday, May 21, 2024
- Advertisement -

Govt announces shuttle service for lawyers

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

KARACHI: The Sindh government has announced to run a shuttle service for lawyers between the Malir Courts and the City Courts.

The move comes after a delegation of the Karachi Bar Association (KBA) called on Sindh Senior Minister for Transport & Mass Transit, Excise & Taxation, Narcotics Control and Information Sharjeel Inam Memon last Saturday.

The KBA’s General Secretary Ikhtiar Ali Channa, Raj Ali Wahid, Abdul Qadir Soomro and Abdul Faheem Memon attended the meeting, which discussed various problems faced by lawyers.

The KBA leaders also apprised Memon of other challenges faced by lawyers, including transportation.

The minister announced that the provincial government would provide travel facilities to lawyers.

He said that a shuttle service would be started between Kabootar Chowk and the City Courts to ease the travel problems of lawyers, making it easier for them to travel between the Malir Courts and the City Courts.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Will the PML-N led govt be able to steer Pakistan out of economic crisis?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.