Govt announces shuttle service for lawyers

KARACHI: The Sindh government has announced to run a shuttle service for lawyers between the Malir Courts and the City Courts.

The move comes after a delegation of the Karachi Bar Association (KBA) called on Sindh Senior Minister for Transport & Mass Transit, Excise & Taxation, Narcotics Control and Information Sharjeel Inam Memon last Saturday.

The KBA’s General Secretary Ikhtiar Ali Channa, Raj Ali Wahid, Abdul Qadir Soomro and Abdul Faheem Memon attended the meeting, which discussed various problems faced by lawyers.

کراچی بار ایسوسی ایشن کے وفد کی سندھ کے سینئر وزیر شرجیل انعام میمن سے ملاقات ملاقات میں کراچی میں وکیل برادری کو درپیش مختلف مسائل پر تبادلہ خیال سندھ حکومت کی جانب سے وکلا کی سہولیات کے لیے کبوتر چوک تا سٹی کورٹس تک شٹل سروس شروع کی جائے گی، شرجیل انعام میمن @sharjeelinam pic.twitter.com/kAFpYc5mMV — Sindh Information Department (@sindhinfodepart) May 18, 2024

The KBA leaders also apprised Memon of other challenges faced by lawyers, including transportation.

The minister announced that the provincial government would provide travel facilities to lawyers.

He said that a shuttle service would be started between Kabootar Chowk and the City Courts to ease the travel problems of lawyers, making it easier for them to travel between the Malir Courts and the City Courts.