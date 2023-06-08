32.9 C
Karachi
Thursday, June 8, 2023
- Advertisement -

Govt announces subsidies for flood-affected farmers

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

KARACHI: Sindh government announced subsidies on urea and fertilizers for flood-affected farmers aims to support the financial burden of farmers affected by the recent floods, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to the details, Sindh government announced to provide Rs 60,000 for flood-affected farmers on Di-ammonium Phosphate (DAP) fertilizer and urea.

As per the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader, Manzoor Wassan, the subsidy will be provided to a total of 234,313 farmers on fertilizers.

READ: Sindh gives farmers cash for wheat seed purchase: Wahab

The PPP leader stated that farmers owning land between one acre and one and a half acres will be eligible to receive the subsidy amount. Additionally, a second phase of the subsidy program is underway, which will provide Rs 5,000 per acre to farmers.

The provision of subsidies on urea and fertilizers will help ensure that farmers can continue their agricultural activities and recover from the losses.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

POLL

What are you expecting from PDM-govt's Budget 2023-24 announcement?

- Advertisement -

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.