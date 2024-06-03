Govt announces to establish 10,000 e-Rozgar centers

The government, in collaboration with the Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB), has decided to establish around 10,000 e-Rozgar centers across the country to facilitate freelancers.

“E-Rozgar centers, already established by the government, are providing top-notch facilities to freelancers, including high-speed internet, UPS, training centers, individual cabins, meeting rooms, and separate office rooms for startups,” said an official of the Ministry of Information Technology.

He said that the government has fulfilled its promise to the people by enabling a significant number of the existing 1.5 million freelancers, along with new freelancers, to work independently at very low rates.

The official expressed hope that with the completion of this major project, IT exports would soon increase by $10 billion annually.

The official further said that the PSEB will provide freelancers with the necessary technical support for these centers.

“We have taken all the required steps to build a robust digital ecosystem in Pakistan, and we are leveraging all available forums to establish Pakistan as an international ‘Technology Destination,’” he added.