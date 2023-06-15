Govt announces to keep petrol, diesel prices unchanged

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Finance Minister Ishaq Dar announced to keep the prices of petrol and diesel unchanged, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Federal Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said that the prices of petrol and diesel will remain unchanged as. The decision to keep the petroleum products prices unchanged is taken in view of international rates.

Earlier, Minister of Defence of Pakistan Khawaja Asif said that the petrol prices will be reduced further before the budget 2023-24. He said the that International Monetary Fund (IMF) has no issues with targeted subsidies.

On May 31, the federal government reduced the prices of petrol, diesel and other petroleum products for 15 days. He announced the reduction in petrol price by Rs8 per litre, diesel price by Rs5 per litre and light diesel by Rs5 for the next 15 days.

The new price of petrol was reduced from 270 to Rs262 per litre, diesel from Rs258 to Rs253 per litre and light diesel from Rs152 to Rs147 per litre. No changes were made in the kerosene price which is stable at Rs164.70 per litre. The new prices of petroleum prices came into effect from June 1.

It was the third consecutive reduction in the petroleum products prices in Pakistan since April.