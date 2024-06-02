Govt announces to start water sports project in Sindh

KARACHI: Sindh government announced to start water sports for the people of the province at Keenjhar Lake located near Thatta District, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The Culture and Tourism Minister of Sindh, Zulfiqar Shah, in his statement announced that the water sports activities have been commenced at Keenjhar Lake on a trial basis, adding that the water sports and paragliding will be started regularly soon.

In June last year, the Sindh government had decided to build a world-class tourist center at Keenjhar Lake.

A meeting of the steering committee was held under the chairmanship of Sindh Energy Minister Imtiaz Shaikh, in which the Kuwait Investment Agency gave a briefing regarding the modern resort.

Imtiaz Sheikh said that the government is committed to make Keenjhar Lake an attractive tourist destination, where all modern facilities will be provided to the tourists.

The briefing said that this modern resort will be equipped with the latest facilities, and its construction will attract domestic and foreign tourists to the resort.

The energy minister said that Keenjhar Lake covers an area of ​​24 km, a suitable place is being determined for the construction of a modern resort, the completion of this project will earn domestic and foreign exchange.