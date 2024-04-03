Govt appoints Barrister Aqeel Malik as spokesperson on legal affairs

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) member National Assembly Barrister Aqeel Malik has been appointed as the federal government’s spokesperson on legal affairs, ARY News reported.

A notification issued by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting read that the government has appointed Barrister Aqeel Malik as a spokesperson on legal affairs.

As per the notification, the appointment will solely be on an ‘honorary basis’ and Barrister Aqeel Malik will not be drawing any perks and privileges.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif handed over additional portfolios to five existing federal cabinet members.

According to notifications issued by the cabinet division, Minister for Privatisation Abdul Aleem Khan has been given an additional portfolio of Communication.

Meanwhile, Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal has given an additional portfolio of Inter Provincial Coordination, Rana Tanveer Hussain has been given an additional portfolio of National Food Security and Research, Chaudhry Salik Hussain has been given an additional portfolio of Ministry of Religious Affairs and Musadik Masood Malik has been given the additional portfolio of Water Resources in terms of rule 3(4) of the rules of business 1973.