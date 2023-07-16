Govt appoints four members of CCP

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet has appointed four members of the Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) by approving a summary through circulation, citing sources, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The federal cabinet appointed Dr Kabir Ahmed Sidhu, Salman Ameen, Saeed Ahmed Nawaz and Abdul Rasheed Sheikh as the CCP members via circulation summary.

The positions left vacant for a long time and the premier constituted a committee for approving appointments.

Sources added that the committee shortlisted 12 candidates for the CCP positions. The cabinet approved the appointments of the top four candidates.