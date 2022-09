The Federal government on Friday dismissed Managing Director (MD) Pakistan Television (PTV) Mubashir Toqeer from his position and replaced him with Sohail Ali Khan, ARY News reported.

According to details, the Pakistan Muslime League Nawaz-led (PML-N) federal government announced allocating an additional charge of MD PTV to Sohail Ali Khan.

Sohail replaces former MD Mubashir Toqeer. He was serving as DG Radio Pakistan earlier.

