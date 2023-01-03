Govt approves 30pc cut in medicine prices

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet on Tuesday approved up to a 30per cent reduction in the prices of 20 essential medicines, ARY News reported.

The decision was taken in the meeting of the federal cabinet in Islamabad chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. The cabinet was told that the PTI hiked prices of medicines by up to 700 per cent during its tenure

In a statement, Health Minister Abdul Qadir Patel announced that the cabinet also approved determining the prices of 54 new medicinal drugs. He said that these medicines are related to the treatment of cancer and other chronic diseases.

“The incumbent government is committed to providing relief to the people through effective measure,” he said, adding that ensuring the availability of medicines is govt’s top priority.

