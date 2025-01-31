Govt approves amendments to NADRA laws

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has approved amendments to the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) national identity card laws, introducing special provisions for individuals with disabilities and organ donors.

The government has decided to issue unique identity cards with lifetime validity to individuals with disabilities. These cards will feature the wheelchair logo, making it easier for them to access public services and facilities.

Furthermore, individuals who donate organs will also receive special identity cards with lifetime validity, featuring both the wheelchair and donor logos.

According to the amendments, registration with relevant federal or provincial authorities will be mandatory for individuals with disabilities and organ donors.

The NADRA laws amendments will come into effect upon publication of the notification in the official gazette.

Earlier, the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has clarified entry of ‘Residents of AJK State’ on CNICs.

“As per the regulations and policies in force, NADRA imprints the phrase “Resident of AJK State” in black on Smart Computerized National Identity Cards (CNICs) and in red on regular CNICs. To include this designation on a CNIC, applicants are required to submit a valid State Subject Certificate (Class 1, 2, or 3) issued by the Government of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK). Without this certificate, the residency status cannot be imprinted,” NADRA said in its clarification message.

“Recently, rumors of changes in this policy have surfaced on social media. These rumors are baseless and are being spread with ulterior motives. Between December 2024 and January 2025 alone, NADRA has issued over 50,000 CNICs with the “Resident of AJK State” imprint.”