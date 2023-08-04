Govt approves appointment of PIA CEO ‘for one year’

The federal government has approved the appointment of the chief executive officer (CEO) of the national flag carrier Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), citing sources, ARY News reported on Friday.

The government approved the appointment of Air Vice Marshal (Retd.) Muhammad Amir Hayat as the Pakistan International Airlines’ (PIA) chief executive officer (CEO).

The federal cabinet approved the summary through circulation. Sources told ARY News that Hashim Raza and Mazhar Uddin were also being considered for the PIA’s top slot.

The PIA CEO’s post remained vacant for nearly 1.5 years. The prime minister rejected the recommendation to appoint the PIA CEO for three years.

It has been decided to initially appoint PIA CEO for one year, sources said. Sources added that the government will review the CEO’s performance after one year in view of the privatisation.

Earlier, Air Vice Marshal (AVM) Amir Hayat was serving as interim Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) who later emerged as a top contender for the top post.

The position of the CEO has been lying vacant after Air Marshal Arshad Malik completed his three-year tenure on April 25. Arshad Malik was appointed in October 2018.