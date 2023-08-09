Govt approves development projects on final day

ISLAMABAD: The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) on Wednesday approved various national development projects as government’s tenure is set to end today (August 9), ARY News reported.

According to details, Finance Minister Senator Ishaq Dar chaired a meeting of the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC), which approved various national development projects.

The ECNEC approved projects including construction of Awaran and Panjgur dams, besides approving Resilient Housing Re-construction and Restoration in Balochistan province, said a press release issued by the Ministry of Finance.

The meeting also accorded approval for Punjab Urban land Systems enhancent project, dualization of road in Bahawalpur district in Punjab province and phase-1 of the establishment of regional grids in Gilgit-Baltistan region.

The ECNEC approved the construction/reconstruction of existing schools in Sindh affected in rain and floods of 2022 and revised Sindh solar project in Sindh Province.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan’s parliament is due to be dissolved today (Wednesday), three days before the completion of the five-year parliamentary term.

Incumbent National Assembly’s full tenure will end on August 12 and if it completes its stipulated time then elections will be held within 60 days. However, the Constitution states that the polls must be held within 90 days if the assembly is dissolved before the completion of its tenure.

It would be liable to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to hold polls within 90 days if the summary is moved to dissolve the lower house on August 9 (tomorrow).

Before dissolution of the assembly, the government and the opposition required to agree over the caretaker set up to fill the gap before the next general election and installation of elected new government.