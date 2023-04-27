Govt approves financial package for Kabal CTD blasts victims

PESHAWAR: The federal government has approved a special financial package for the families of the victims of the Kabal police station’s blasts that left 18 killed and about 70 injured on Monday, ARY News reported.

In a statement, Central Police Office (CPO) Peshawar stated that the federal government has approved a special financial package for the families of the victims of the Kabal police station’s blasts.

Under the package, the families of martyred CTD personnel would be given Rs 2 million each while the injured would get Rs 0.5 million each.

It is pertinent to mention here that at least 18 people martyred including 13 policemen and 70 others including a lady police official sustained injuries in twin bomb blasts inside a Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) police station in Swat’s Kabal town.

Two bomb blasts occurred in Swat’s Kabal Town near the CTD police station. After the explosion, the electricity supply to the area was also disrupted. The building of the police station was completely destroyed in the incident.

DIG CTD Khalid Sohail said that two bomb explosions took place inside the police station where weaponry and mortar shells were also stored. “The explosions might be occurred due to the mortar shells or it may be a suicide blast.”

Sohail said that the explosion was not carried out at the police station’s gate. “It was the old building of the CTD police station and mostly offices and personnel were shifted to the new building.”

IG KP rules out terrorism

Earlier, Inspector General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (IG KP) police ruled out terrorism from the twin blasts in the CTD police station in Swat.

As per details, the KP IG said that the blast took place when the explosives inside the police station exploded. He said that an investigation to find out the negligence is underway.

A two-member fact-finding committee comprised of the Interior Secretary and additional IG special branch has been constituted on the CTD police station attack in Swat.

