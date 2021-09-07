Govt approves establishment of two new graveyards in Karachi

KARACHI: The Sindh government on Tuesday approved Sindh Manzil Sukoon Authority Bill 2021 to establish new graveyards in Karachi, ARY News reported.

The approval was given in the Sindh cabinet meeting held in the port city with Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah in the chair.

The provincial government has allocated lands for the establishment of two new graveyards in the city.

According to a local government ministry proposal, the government has allocated 100-acres land at Gaddap and Keamari respectively for the establishment of two new graveyards in the metropolis.

Read: SINDH GOVT ESTABLISHES NEW GRAVEYARD IN KARACHI FOR CORONAVIRUS VICTIMS

Last year, the Sindh government had established a new graveyard in Karachi to bury the victims of coronavirus.

The government had allocated land at Link Road- a road connecting Super Highway and National Highway in the city- for the graveyard. It spans over 80 acres of land.