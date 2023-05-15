Monday, May 15, 2023
type here...
HomeMust Read
Web Desk

Govt approves Rangers deployment in Punjab, Army in Balochistan

test

The federal cabinet has approved the deployment of Rangers across Punjab and Pakistan Army troops in Balochistan, ARY News reported on Monday.

The deployment of Rangers and Pakistan Army troops in Punjab and Balochistan provinces was approved through a circular summary. The Rangers’ deployment was approved under 7 ATA.

READ: IMRAN KHAN WILL DEFINITELY BE ARRESTED, SAYS RANA SANAULLAH

Punjab government had requested the federal government for the deployment of Rangers troops for maintaining law and order situation.

Moreover, the federal cabinet also approved the army deployments in Balochistan. The military troops will assist the civil administration for the maintenance of law and order.

Web Desk

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2023 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.