Govt approves Rangers deployment in Punjab, Army in Balochistan

The federal cabinet has approved the deployment of Rangers across Punjab and Pakistan Army troops in Balochistan, ARY News reported on Monday.

The deployment of Rangers and Pakistan Army troops in Punjab and Balochistan provinces was approved through a circular summary. The Rangers’ deployment was approved under 7 ATA.

Punjab government had requested the federal government for the deployment of Rangers troops for maintaining law and order situation.

Moreover, the federal cabinet also approved the army deployments in Balochistan. The military troops will assist the civil administration for the maintenance of law and order.