Govt urged to take Arshad Sharif’s murder case to ICJ

The government was urged to take Arshad Sharif’s murder case to the International court of justice (ICJ) on Thursday, ARY News reported.

In a letter written to the president of Pakistan Arif Alvi, Prime minister Shehbaz Sharif and foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Advocate Azhar Siddique asked the federal government to take the slain journalist’s case in ICJ.

The letter further said, the government must create a high-level judicial commission, comprising three high court chief justice and international investigators to look into this case.

Earlier, the senior journalist and former ARY News anchorperson Arshad Sharif was laid to rest in Islamabad’s H-11 cemetery on Thursday.

Strict security arrangements were made around Shah Faisal Mosque to avoid any eventuality during the last rituals of the slain journalist.

At his family’s request, an eight-member medical board of the PIMS hospital carried out the post-mortem on his body at the hospital.

