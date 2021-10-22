Govt aware of how inflation has hit people, says PM Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: The government is aware of how the masses are struggling with the rising inflation in the country, said Friday Prime Minister Imran Khan while chairing meetings in his day-long Lahore visit, ARY News reported.

The premier said that his government has restored price control committees to oversee any jump and unwarranted hike in commodity pricing and their hoarding.

We will take strict and across-the-board action against those found hoarding stuff so the supply remains steady, PM Imran Khan said.

The law is equal for everyone, he said, while claiming that his government is taking steps towards growth and progress of the country.

PM Imran Khan lands in Lahore for 1-day visit to chair sessions

Earlier today, PM Imran Khan landed in the provincial capital of Punjab for a brief visit spanning one day to hold sessions and meetings with government officials.

According to the updates, the prime minister will chair multiple sessions and will be briefed by Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on a number of matters including security, oppositions sit-ins and inflation.

The premier will hold the sessions in CM House where the various official huddles will intimate him over the ongoing situation of the province.

Punjab governor to brief PM Imran Khan regarding his Europe visit

Also, the Punjab Governor, Chaudhry Sarwar, will meet PM Imran Khan during his visit today.

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar will meet PM Khan at the Chief Minister House today where he will brief the premier regarding his recent visit to Europe.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!