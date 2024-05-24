Govt backs demolition of PTI’s Central Secretariat

ISLAMABAD: The incumbent government on Friday backed the anti-encroachment operation of Capital Development Authority (CDA) at PTI’s Central Secretariat in Islamabad, lambasting the political party for ‘breaking the law’, ARY News reported.

During a presser, the leader of Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) Tariq Fazal Chaudhry strongly criticized the leadership of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for claiming the anti-encroachment operation of CDA a Gaza-like operation.

He further criticized PTI leadership for ‘habitually breaking the law’, stating that the plot in G-8 was originally allotted for a Class III shopping center, which has its own set of regulations.

“In 2013, PTI sought permission to construct a third floor, which the CDA denied. Despite this, PTI established its central office and constructed two additional floors, illegally occupying four marlas of adjacent land,” he accused.

Expanding his criticism of PTI’s Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, he lambasted PTI leaders for falsely claiming that the PTI office was sealed without notice.

He detailed that the first notice was issued in November 2020, the second in February 2021, the third in June 2022, the fourth in September 2022, and the final notice in September 2023.

He stressed that PTI is trying to manipulate the narrative by claiming that the office was attacked unjustly.

Chaudhry maintained that the CDA regulates all buildings in Islamabad and accused PTI of habitual lawbreaking and political deception.

In his ending note, Chaudhry stated that the PML-N does not support political cases against any worker and has never promoted such culture.

He underscored that the PTI’s Dr Yasmin Rashid is a respectable politician, she should be given concession on medical grounds.

Chaudhry highlighted that the back in 2004 during Pervez Musharraf tenure, no one was willing to provide space for PML-N’s office. As a result, he offered his own home for corner meetings and activities until 2015.

“On the instructions of party leader Nawaz Sharif, the party office was closed from his house and moved to Chak Shahzad as the Capital Development Authority (CDA) decided to ban commercial activities in residential areas,” he concluded.