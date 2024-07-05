Govt ‘bans’ petrol-powered motorcycles

ISLAMABAD: Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Friday imposed a ban on the purchase of petrol motorcycles in the federal capital Islamabad.

The decision was made during a meeting at the Capital Development Authority (CDA) to review ongoing development projects.

During the meeting, the interior minister directed the CDA to purchase only electric bikes in future to reduce environmental pollution, while eco-friendly electric buses will be operated for the citizens of Islamabad.

The meeting also focused on progress made in projects including the refurbishment of the Federal Secretariat, Diplomatic Enclave enhancements, and the introduction of smart parking solutions.

Naqvi emphasised transforming Islamabad into a world-class city, including environmental measures like only purchasing electric bikes and introducing eco-friendly electric buses for public transport.

In addition, international standard emergency services will be provided by transferring responsibilities from the Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) to the CDA.

Naqvi announced that construction work on the Serena Chowk underpass and F-9 Park Chowk flyover projects would commence soon.

The Islamabad Model Jail project, which has been stalled for 17 years, is progressing swiftly, with the first phase to be completed on schedule.

He said process of allotment of land for construction of Health Tower in H-16 sector of the Federal Capital has been completed.

The meeting concluded with Naqvi congratulating the CDA team for record tax collection and stressing the need to enhance institutional assets beyond selling plots and land.