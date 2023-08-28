Govt ‘bans’ release of supplementary grants

In a bid to ensure the responsible allocation of government funds for the current fiscal year, the caretaker government banned the release of unnecessary supplementary grants, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to the report, to enforce strict financial discipline and austerity measures the caretaker government banned the execution of unnecessary supplementary grants and will only be released in the event of natural calamities.

These actions come as part of a broader strategy aimed at prudent fiscal management until the establishment of the newly elected government.

The Ministry of Finance has mandated that the funds will not be spent on projects or assistance that were not included in the approved budget. However, in the case of an additional supplementary grant, a certificate must be submitted to the relevant authority.

Moreover, the Principal Accounting Officer of the relevant ministry or department is required to provide justification for the allocation of funds.

Meanwhile, the Budget Wing will scrutinize any requests for additional funds to ensure they align with the government’s financial goals and priorities.

The ministry further maintained that the prior for release of any additional funds, it is mandatory to get approval from Cabinet and Economic Coordination Committee (ECC).