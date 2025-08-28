Govt caps dengue test fee at Rs1,500, warns hospitals against overcharging

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Thursday fixed the fee for dengue diagnostic tests at Rs1,500 and warned hospitals and laboratories of strict action in case of overcharging.

According to a notification issued by the Islamabad Healthcare Regulatory Authority (IHRA), the decision applies to all public and private hospitals and laboratories in Islamabad.

The authority has directed all healthcare facilities to prominently display the approved fee list. The notification, issued to the Secretary Health and the District Health Officer, states that the decision has been made under the Islamabad Healthcare Regulations 2018.

The fixed rate for dengue tests will remain in effect until December 31, 2025. The IHRA has further warned that any violation of the prescribed fee will result in strict action against the concerned hospitals or laboratories.

Meanwhile, the Islamabad district administration arrested 40 people during a citywide crackdown against violations of dengue standard operating procedures (SOPs).

The action comes as part of an intensified campaign to prevent mosquito breeding and curb the spread of the disease.

According to the spokesman of ICT administration here, those arrested were found responsible for conditions that led to the presence of dengue larvae. The administration said such negligence poses a direct risk to public health, and immediate measures were taken to hold violators accountable.

In this regard, assistant commissioners, leading separate teams, sealed 19 shops for failing to comply with dengue SOPs. Inspections also uncovered larvae at several houses in Bhara Kahu, where residents were served formal notices.

The spokesman said the notices were intended to remind citizens of their responsibility to prevent mosquito breeding in their homes and surroundings. Officials stressed that collective community effort is essential for the success of the campaign.

To ensure accountability, the deputy commissioner of Islamabad has instructed assistant commissioners to hold daily review meetings on anti-dengue measures.