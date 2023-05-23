Govt cautions against Israeli hackers’ activities in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Federal government has cautioned provincial governments and ministries against Israeli hackers’ activities in Pakistan, citing sources ARY News reported on Tuesday.

“Israeli hackers have become active and stealing personal information of citizens,” according to sources. “Citizens being targeted with various social media platforms,” sources said.

According to sources, federal government has dispatched a circular to all provincial governments, ministries and divisions warning against these activities.

“Israeli companies working to steal personal information of citizens,” government sources said. “Government circular has advised to avoid exchange of personal information with suspected companies,” according to sources.

“The government’s circular also carrying cyber security guidelines to avoid being targeted by hackers,” sources said.

“Don’t share personal email ID with any unknown person,” the official letter advises. “Avoid using official email for personal communication,” it recommends.

According to cyber security guidelines, personal information and documents should not be shared with unauthorized websites. The guidelines also suggest avoiding click at unknown links for protection from hacking.

Moreover, unidentified and suspicious Applications avoided to be installed at devices and also ignoring using public WIFI as precaution.