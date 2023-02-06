Govt changes venue of APC

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has changed the venue of the all parties conference (APC) that is scheduled for February 9, ARY News reported on Monday.

All Parties Conference (APC) will be held on February 9 at 11:00 am at the Parliament House’s Committee Room 2. The conference was earlier scheduled for February 7.

Sources told ARY News that the date and venue were changed on the demand of an opposition party. The agenda items of the APC included terrorism and economic crisis.

The military leadership will give a briefing to the political leadership regarding the new wave of terrorism in the country, sources said. Moreover, the foreign secretary will brief the participants regarding Islamabad’s contacts with foreign countries including Afghanistan.

The political leadership will formulate a strategy to cope with the challenges of terrorism and economic crisis.

Sources added that the political leadership will review the National Action Plan (NAP) to effectively cope with the recent wave of terrorism.

The federal government will also present a roadmap for addressing the economic issues.

It was learnt that an economic working paper was prepared by the federal government for bringing improvement to the national economy.

The finance minister and the economic team will take the political parties in confidence regarding the recent talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

