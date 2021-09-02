Govt colleges directed immediately resume academic activities in Sindh

KARACHI: The Sindh education authorities have issued directives to immediately resume the academic activities in the government colleges, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The Sindh education authorities have taken notice of the failure to resume academic activities in the majority of the government colleges despite the government order for reopening of the educational institutions across the province.

The Directorate of College Education Sindh directed the principals of the government colleges to take steps for the immediate resumption of academic activities.

It is relevant to note that the schools, colleges and universities across the Sindh province had reopened on August 30 after the closure of over a month due to a surge of coronavirus cases.

According to the notification issued by the provincial education department, the in-person classes in provincial educational institutes are resumed with 100 per cent vaccinated staff and 50 per cent attendance at a time. All educational institutions will ensure 100pc adherence to the Covid-19 SOPs.

The provincial government had also decided on August 31 to jab students from classes 9 to 12 and issued directives to relevant authorities to make sure all the arrangements have been duly in place before the drive begins.

It had been decided that the COVID-19 vaccination process will begin in government and private educational institutions from September 6. 1,400,200 students of Grade 9 to 12 will be vaccinated in the schools and colleges under the decision.

2,527 teams of the provincial health department will take part in the COVID-19 vaccination in schools and colleges, whereas, the immunisation program will be completed in phases.

In the first phase, the COVID-19 vaccination will be commenced on the district level and on the taluka level in its next phase.

The school administrations will contact the parents of the students to get their permission for vaccinating the children.

Sindh Education Minister Syed Sardar Ali Shah had said that the ministry will fully cooperate with the health department to complete the vaccination arrangements in schools.

He had said that COVID-19 vaccination will be mandatory for the protection of the children from the virus and the continuation of the teaching process.