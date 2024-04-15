Govt committed to improve business climate in Pakistan: FinMin Aurangzeb

Minister for Finance and Revenue Muhammad Aurangzeb on Monday underscored the government’s commitment to improve the business climate in Pakistan.

In a meeting with a delegation of the US Pakistan Business Council in Washington DC, he said that the government is dedicated to attracting foreign and domestic investments in key sectors, including agriculture, IT, mines and minerals, and energy.

It is pertinent to mention that Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb is in the United States to participate in the spring meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank.

The finance minister to set to meet officials of the IMF and World Bank along with the representatives of international media and think tanks.

He led a Pakistani delegation to Washington DC to participate in the IMF and World Bank meetings.

The Governor State Bank of Pakistan, the secretary Finance, the additional secretary and others are included in the Pakistani delegation.

In another meeting, Minister Aurangzeb held a meeting with the former President of the Maldives and Secretary-General of Climate Vulnerable Forum (CVF) Mohamed Nasheed in Washington DC.

During the meeting, the finance minister highlighted Pakistan’s vulnerability to climate change.

While highlighting the role played by Pakistan in the establishment of Loss and Damage Fund during COP28, Aurangzeb also discussed the way forward to address climate challenges in vulnerable countries.