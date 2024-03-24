Govt committed to provide low-cost, affordable living: Minister

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Housing and Works Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada has said that the government is committed to providing low-cost and affordable living opportunities to the poor and vulnerable segments of society, ARY News reported.

While chairing a meeting of the Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA), he emphasized the importance of ensuring that plots are allocated strictly on merit.

During the meeting, Riaz Pirzada was apprised about the management and working of the department by Director General FGEHA Capt. (R) Muhammad Zafar Iqbal.

The minister urged the identification and removal of any irregularities to uphold transparency in the allotment process.

Furthermore, he directed the Director General to conduct a thorough and transparent audit of the authority stressing the need for stringent measures against corruption, as no one will be spared on any irregularity.

“We must deliver what we committed to the allottees and highlighted the urgency of completing ongoing and stalled development projects to facilitate the government employees and the general public,” he added.

Secretary Ministry of Housing and Works Dr. Shahzad Khan Bangash and other senior officers of the ministry and FGEHA were also present during the meeting.a