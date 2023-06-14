Govt committed to resume PIA flights to US, Europe: Dar

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Finance and Revenue Ishaq Dar on Wednesday expressed the commitment to extend all possible cooperation for the resumption of Pakistan International Airlines’ (PIA) flights to the United States (US), the United Kingdom (UK) and Europe.

The minister chaired a meeting on Civil Aviation issues, which was also attended by the Federal Minister for Aviation and Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique, Federal Minister for Law & Justice Senator Azam Nazir Tarar, Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Finance Tariq Bajwa and Mansoor Usman Awan Attorney General of Pakistan.

The Secretary Aviation, Secretary Law and Justice DG CAA, DG ASF, and senior officers from Finance and Aviation attended the meeting.

The secretary Aviation briefed the Chair on the issues being faced by the aviation sector pertaining to regulation, service provision, security, and enhancement of state capacity in aviation.

The meeting discussed pragmatic options to resolve the issues without affecting the service provision and to raise the standards of aviation in Pakistan to match the international practices.

The meeting also discussed legal and financial hurdles being faced by the aviation sector in this regard and deliberated upon the prospects and opportunities available.

Speaking on the occasion, Ishaq Dar committed to support the Aviation Sector and directed to take pertinent measures to resume flights of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) to the US, UK and the Europe at the earliest.

The finance minister lauded the measures and efforts being taken for improving standards of aviation in the country and committed to support the aviation sector.